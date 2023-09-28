Ferrari Tour among the hidden wonders of Portugal

A tour among colours, boundless vineyards and enchanting landscapes of a land steeped in tradition: three days of unique routes, close to the Atlantic Ocean, among cultural treasures protected by UNESCO.

The tour started from the Vinha Boutique Hotel, in the Vila Nova de Gaia area and was also an opportunity to discover and savour local delicacies, appreciated throughout the world.

In a welcoming and always very dynamic atmosphere, there were many moments of sharing by the entire Ferrari Community, especially during the workshops dedicated to wine, in which each participant turned into a real producer, tasting, assembling, labelling and corking their own personal bottle. After learning about the cultivation and harvesting processes, each Ferrarista was also able to experience the final stage of production, creating their own personal wine during a specially dedicated blending workshop.

