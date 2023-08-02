Ferrari Tour Alpine Route: a spectacular route through the wonders of the dolomites

The start of this incredible journey was the spectacular Plan De Corones nature park, a true heritage of traditions and folklore, and a visit to the Ladin Museum, inside the Castle of San Martino di Badia.

A truly amazing start, followed by a two-day event in which the Ferraristi admired truly evocative locations, including the coastline of Lake Dobbiaco, with the turquoise reflections of its clear waters, on the foothills of Monte Cristallo; the famous Giau Pass and the Rifugio Salei, a lodge at an altitude of 2,225 metres, in the area between Val Gardena and Val di Fassa.

In between, there was no shortage of culinary stops at starred restaurants and typical places, enjoying local delicacies or discovering the secrets of wine, with a visit to the Winery "Cantina Kurtatsch", or beer, in the village of Forst, near Merano.

It was a truly emotional three days' experience, in which the entire enthusiastic Ferrari Community was able to share cheerful moments and all the unique sensations of these enchanted landscapes.

The next appointment on the calendar is scheduled for the second weekend in September: from the 8th to the 10th, the Ferrari Tour will move to the Douro Valley, in Portugal, to discover the wonders of a country rich in hidden treasures protected by UNESCO.

Discover the details of the events and contact your Official Ferrari Dealer to join Ferrari Community and live all the emotions of the Prancing Horse and many other unique experiences at the wheel of your Ferrari.