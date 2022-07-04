Ferrari Tour stops in Budapest

The Ferrari Tour's high-speed and thrilling track event stopped in Budapest, the characteristic Hungarian capital, on its June leg.

Nineteen Ferraristi and enthusiasts were able to enjoy the fun driving their Ferraris amidst the beautiful sights of the city of Budapest until they arrived at the famous Hungaroring circuit where they could enjoy a private tour of the paddock, a grid walk, surrounded by professional drivers competing in the Ferrari Challenge series, ending the day with some free laps around the track.

The Ferrari Tour calendar continues in July before the summer break: the next event will be in the Austrian Alps from 1 to 3 July.

Discover the details of the events and contact your Official Ferrari Dealer to join the Ferrari family and enjoy this and other thrilling experiences at the wheel of your Ferrari.



