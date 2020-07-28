Ferrari Roma Dazzles In Singapore Debut

It was just one short week but in that fleeting maiden appearance, the Ferrari Roma made a huge impression as customers and the media had their first look at Maranello’s latest offering in Singapore.

Between July 8-15, the elegant grand tourer, in Roma Blu colour, was displayed at Ital Auto, the official importer for Ferrari. More than 100 customers and guests attended viewing sessions with the proper safe distancing protocols in place.

A car lift for Prancing Horses was especially given a makeover, with a red carpet welcome and imagery of the Eternal City prominent in the short walk to the lounge area, where the Roma was proudly displayed. Dieter Knechtel, the President of Ferrari Far East and Middle East, also met selected journalists during the media preview session.

Ferrari Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni's work of art, which blended elegant and refined lines with delightful details such as the minimalist tail lights that look like gems set into the bodywork, fascinated all who saw this V8 GT in the flesh. The Italian is also responsible for some of the most beautiful Prancing Horses, such as the LaFerrari, the Monza SP1 and SP2 and the rare J50 made in limited numbers for the Japanese market.

Before the viewing sessions started, the Roma was also out about town for a photoshoot at iconic and historic locations such as the Padang, Victoria Theatre and Raffles Place. The scenic spots all befit the grace and understated aesthetics of the Ferrari Roma, which will return to Singapore again at the beginning of next year when the first deliveries commence.