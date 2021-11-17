Ferrari Pulls Into Los Angeles

Ferrari has officially opened its first United States-based lifestyle and fashion boutique in Los Angeles, and to mark the milestone, the label hosted four days of activities and celebrations in Southern California from November 13 to November 16, 2021.

Situated at 360 N Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, the 205-square-meter store was decorated with a temporary red carpet to honor the grand ribbon-cutting. The outpost hosted such influential personalities as Tina Craig, the social media creator, and Mohamed Ramadan, the Egypt-born actor and singer, among many others.

At the boutique, Creative Director Rocco Iannone provided guided walk-throughs to tour both the space and his debut collection for Ferrari. Attendees included editors from prestigious consumer lifestyle and fashion media outlets, celebrity and international stylists, influencers, tastemakers, and more.

Iannone spoke of Ferrari’s intrinsic and historic links to the City of Angels, highlighting Hollywood in particular: The entertainment industry has helped in part to define and fortify how the Ferrari brand is perceived today. From appearing in nostalgic cult TV programs such as Miami Vice and Magnum, P.I. to titling Frank Ocean’s 2016 song “White Ferrari” to featuring on shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Iannone notes that Los Angeles was the natural choice for the label Brand’s fashion collection foray into the United States: The city is a befitting stable for the Prancing Horse.

The four-day event’s checkered flag was a private, intimate dinner at an extraordinary modernist Brentwood residence. With Los Angeles’ city lights twinkling to the horizon, guests including Taylor Hill, Luka Sabbat, Alessandro Del Piero, Mohamed Ramadan, Maya Talem and more posed in front of Ferrari automobiles and wore the Ferrari collection while toasting the label’s its stateside arrival.