Ferrari named ‘Top Employer Italia’ for fourth year in a row

Ferrari has been awarded Top Employer Italia certification for the fourth year in a row, dedicated to companies who stand out nationwide for their Human Resources policies and strategies. The certification is important recognition of Ferrari’s efforts to create a workplace where wellbeing, diversity and ongoing training are at the heart of company initiatives and programmes, starting with ‘Formula Uomo’, Ferrari’s programme to improve the quality of life of Ferrari employees and their families.

The certifying body, Top Employers Institute, analysed over 400 best practices that improve the working environment. Six categories are examined. covering a variety of areas including talent attraction, training, career development, inclusion, respect for diversity, welfare, social commitment and innovation.