Ferrari named most attractive Company to italian workers in Randstad Employer Brand 2021

Ferrari is the most attractive employer in Italy. These are the findings from Randstad Employer Brand Research 2021, an in-depth global employer branding survey. According to the research, 74.3% of Italians dream of working for Ferrari, which takes first place among the most attractive Italian companies from five perspectives: work-life balance, positive work environment, pay & benefits, job security and brand reputation.

“This award confirms how close Italians feel to Ferrari and recognises our commitment to a work environment where everyone can express their passion, creativity and talent,” commented Michele Antoniazzi, Ferrari’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “Training, inclusion and well-being are the issues that we’re most focused on currently, in addition to those which emerged from the research. Recent examples are the ‘Back on Track’ programme, which has allowed us to safely restart production in the difficult context of the pandemic, the certification of equal pay for men and women achieved last year, and the increasing training opportunities for our people.”



Randstad Employer Brand Research 2021 was conducted by Randstad on more than 190,000 people in 34 countries around the world, with nearly 6,500 companies independently analysed to measure their level of attractiveness as employers. In Italy, 6,581 people aged between 18 and 65 were interviewed.

