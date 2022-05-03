Ferrari launches its new lifestyle and fashion boutique in Miami

Ferrari is proud to announce the opening of its newest United States-based fashion and lifestyle store in Miami, at Florida’s prestigious Aventura Mall. This location marks the second American boutique, following the new Ferrari store concept launched in 2021. The boutique has been operating since April and is now officially open ahead of Miami’s debut F1 Grand Prix in early May.

Standing on the luxury floor at 19575 Biscayne Boulevard, Ferrari’s latest U.S. retail outpost is a relocation from a prior Ferrari store within the same shopping complex. This new space, however, is significantly larger and has been designed in alignment with the label’s existing boutiques in Maranello and Milan, Italy, and Los Angeles, California.

Ferrari Miami covers and impressive 210 square meters, and the store houses and sells the company’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections, designed by Creative Director Rocco Iannone. Ferrari curates two major fashion shows each year, with retail deliveries spinning off from these collections throughout the six months that follow (Iannone showed his most recent catwalk earlier in February 2022 at Milan Fashion Week). Products include a comprehensive womenswear, menswear and children’s wear lineup of outerwear, daywear, sportswear and more, along with footwear, bags, watches, sunglasses and other accessories.

The Miami space inline with the Maranello, Milan and Los Angeles locations, delivers a sleek balance of terracotta and brushed aluminium, the Miami space features ten storefront windows, and a specific Florida-only element sees photographs of 1980’s and 1990’s-era Ferraris displayed throughout the space. This references Ferrari’s presence in popular culture, especially through the prism of the Magic City: Miami Vice is one standout example of how the fields of entertainment, automobiles and local allure fuse together.

Overall, Ferrari’s expansion into fashion and lifestyle shows the intention of keeping the Prancing Horse among the world’s most recognized icons while developing new businesses that complement and evolve Ferrari’s brand legacy. With the Miami boutique, the focus is on letting the ready-to-wear and accessories collections stand more on their own as a brand entity for the future, while keeping key links to Ferrari’s storied history of exclusivity and heritage.