Ferrari Driving Activities receive ISO 20121 Sustainability Certification

The Passione Ferrari, Ferrari Tour and Esperienza Ferrari events add to their success story an important recognition, the ISO 20121 certification, the international standard for sustainable event management.

A continuous step forward for the world of events organised in Europe by Ferrari which, having been awarded certification in 2021 for the Passione Ferrari stage at Spa Francorchamps, this year extended its commitment to sustainability also to Ferrari Tours - the driving experiences that combine the freedom of the road with the thrill of the track in exclusive locations - and to Esperienza Ferrari - exciting test drives for passionate Ferrari customers.

This is an important recognition of Ferrari's commitment to a responsible management system, based on the five pillars of the Maranello-based company's sustainability strategy.

Sustainable event management includes, but is not limited to, the assessment of the following aspects: separate collection of waste and recycling of materials (circular economy), energy efficiency, mobility and logistics, accessibility for people with disabilities, diversity and inclusion, battle against food waste, local development and economic impact.

