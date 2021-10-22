Ferrari celebrates new store openings in Milan and Los Angeles

Ferrari is celebrating the opening of two new stores on either side of the Atlantic, the perfect immersive backdrops to the new fashion Collection which debuted at an exclusive event in Maranello last summer.

The Milan flagship store has been redesigned to create a three-storey immersive experience of heritage, style and innovation. A replica of 2002 world-championship winning F1 car is suspended in the atrium and special guests can enjoy a private shopping experience from a richly-textured VIP area.

The Los Angeles one is a vibrant celebration of the Prancing Horse’s passion and style in the heart of the city’s fashion centre, Rodeo Drive.





Ferrari Store Los Angeles

360 N Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills 90210, Los Angeles





Ferrari Flagship Store Milano

Via Giovanni Berchet, 2, 20121 Milano