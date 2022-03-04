The first stage of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge calendar, the Ferrari track driving activity dedicated to owners of 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO cars, has just ended.

2022 hosted the initial event with a truly unprecedented and exclusive location for our Ferraristi: The Lapland Ice Driving Centre, a 3,000-acre frozen lake, was converted to house replicas of 14 of F1's most legendary circuits.

Spread across two days, the experience hosted 20 participants from 7 different countries braving the cold of Swedish Lapland (around -16°F) and offered them the chance to reach unprecedented adrenaline rush.

Four hours of driving per day, on board first the F8 Tributo (on this occasion only at the Club Challenge track) and then the 488 Challenge, allowed participants to complete the experience mastering the art of drifting surrounded by a breathtaking landscape.

Our drivers could also enjoy many side activities to immerse in the culture and customs of this magical land: the visit to the local museum, the snowmobile tour, the panoramic dogsledge excursion and the panoramic helicopter trip.

A racing adventure that has certainly left its mark on new and existing members of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge community, who can't wait to get their engines back on the track at Portimão on 31 March.

Discover the complete Club Challenge calendar >

Contact your Official Ferrari Dealer and join our community to experience memorable driving adventures and discover other driving activities.