Tough qualifying for Ferraris at Monza

The best of the Ferraris in qualifying at Monza on Saturday will set off from the fourth row in the last race of the Endurance series of the Italian GT Championship. In a session where the Balance of Performance showed a certain difference between Maranello's cars and their rivals, the crews behind the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 nevertheless set up the conditions for an attacking race in the last three-hour race of the series.

Q1. In the first session, Alessio Rovera tackled the 5793-metre Autodromo Nazionale in the only 488 GT3 Evo 2020 competing in the Pro class. The Italian clocked the second-fastest time (third overall) with 1:47.383, while the Ferrari Pro Am class cars were slower, with Daniele Di Amato ninth overall and third in class, ahead of Mattia Michelotto, fifth, and Simon Mann, sixth.

Q2. In the second qualifying session, Matteo Cressoni's was the fastest of the Ferraris, setting the best time among the Pro Am crews of 1:47.818 which earned him fourth place overall. Giorgio Roda finished eighth overall and sixth among the Pros, ahead of Matteo Greco in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Easy Race in ninth, and Alessandro Vezzoni, eleventh.

Q3. In the third and final session, despite the Maranello cars recording the best overall performance on the Lombard circuit of 1:47.374, Antonio Fuoco finished fifth in the Pro class and sixth overall. In the Pro Am class, Di Amato was the fastest of the Ferrari crews with the third-best time in class and eighth overall, while Sean Hudspeth and Simon Mann completed the fifteen-minute session in fifth and sixth position in class.

Combined. The starting grid, decided by the sum of the times obtained in the individual sessions, will see the Ferrari no. 71 of AF Corse, crewed by Roda, Rovera and Fuoco, set off from seventh overall and sixth in the Pro class. Fourth place in class and tenth overall went to the RS Racing duo of Di Amato and Vezzoni, followed by the Easy Race trio of Sean Hudspeth, Mattia Michelotto and Matteo Greco who will share the sixth row with the other AF Corse crew of Mann and Cressoni.