An unforgettable tour in Poland

In Poland, July 21-24 marked the 10th anniversary of the Corsa Baltica, a Ferrari owners driving event organized by Ferrari Katowice and Ferrari Warsaw.

A small group of thirty Ferraris left from the dealerships and, through some of the most beautiful scenery in rustic Poland, arrived in Sopot, on the Baltic Sea coast, where they had an exclusive gala dinner and were treated to the Polish première of the Ferrari 296 GTS, the new the evolution of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta spider concept, premiered in April.

A fantastic opportunity to discover the excellence of the Ferrari world and live the emotions of our passionate community.

