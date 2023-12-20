An exciting 2023 for Ferrari Driving Activities

The Ferrari Tour, dedicated to a limited number of Ferrari car lovers, proposed a 2023 calendar of itineraries planned down to the smallest detail. It was a voyage of discovery along some of Europe's most exciting roads, with exclusive stops and customised luxury experiences, from the Douro Valley to the Côte d'Azur, from the Alpine Tour to Apulia and Tuscany, home of Italian culture. This final stage of the journey also reached an extraordinary milestone: the awarding of the ISO 20121 sustainability certificate by the certifying body TÜV NORD Italia, delivered into the hands of Matthias Prange, Head of Ferrari Marketing of Europe and Africa.

A prestigious award, which underlines Ferrari's commitment to adopting a responsible management system which covers environmental, social and economic aspects such as: improving the social and economic impact in the territories and local communities involved; waste management and circular economy; sustainable procurement management; limiting emissions due to staff mobility and materials logistics.

The adrenaline-pumping driving activities of Passione Ferrari and Passione Ferrari Club Challenge, on the other hand, offered Ferrari owners registered in the Community the opportunity to unleash their driving spirit on some of Europe's most iconic circuits, putting themselves to the test on historic tracks such as Spa - Francorchamps, Estoril, Spielberg, Misano and Valencia. Ferrari organised a series of exciting events to let customers experience the thrills behind the wheel like real drivers, testing their driving skills safely and improving them with the help of professional instructors in varied activities.

In the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge competitions, there was also no shortage of challenges to the stopwatch and fair competition on the track. And there came a final surprise on the occasion of the last stage of the season, held on the home circuit of Mugello during the Finali Mondiali, namely the awarding of the best drivers 2023, those who achieved the best times in the various stages of the season: a truly emotional moment and an acknowledgement of the commitment and passion that animates all Ferraristi.

Every activity and every event of the last 2023 season was organised in every detail and all the Ferraristi who took part could enjoy the highest level of hospitality, assistance and care for detail both on and off the track, with dedicated events and an atmosphere of fun that enhanced their passion and sense of identification with the Ferrari brand.

An important preview for the coming season to save in your agenda is the Ferrari Racing Days in Nürburgring, 7 and 8 September 2024. A big event full of Ferrari models, passion and racing thills. SAVE THE DATE!

For more information on the season that has just ended, log on to our website www.ferrari.com while, if you want to participate in the 2024 edition, contact your Official Dealer and find out what's new in the new edition of the Ferrari Driving Activities, the complete calendar and how to participate: the Ferrari Community is waiting for you!