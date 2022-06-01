A track day in Budapest!

120 Ferraristi gathered at the Hungaroring circuit to experience a day full of excitement and adrenaline with the Ferrari Community together with the Official Dealer of Budapest.

This event celebrates its tenth anniversary but, year after year, has always represented a unique occasion for Ferraristi, customers and passionate alike, to test their driving skills on the track at the wheel of their Ferrari and, for some of them, it was also an opportunity to try out the new 296 GTB, the evolution of Ferrari's 2-seater mid-rear-engined sports berlinetta concept equipped with Ferrari's new V6 hybrid engine.

