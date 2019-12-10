Ferrari
    Ferrari 330 GTC: This model slotted in between the 275 GTB Berlinetta, whose chassis it shared, and the more tranquil 330 2+2 Coupé

    Ferrari 330 GTC

    This model slotted in between the 275 GTB Berlinetta, whose chassis it shared, and the more tranquil 330 2+2 Coupé, from which it inherited its 4-litre V12 engine. Presented at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, it was an instant success: Pininfarina’s extremely elegant bodywork took after the 500 Superfast at the front and the 275 GTS at the rear. The 330 GTC remained in production until the end of 1968: 600 were built.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3967.44 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 221 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7000 rpm
    • 242 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement3967.44cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power221 kW (300 hp) at 7000 rpm
    • Power per litre76hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCZ/6 or 40 DFI/2 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and roller
    • Fuel tankcapacity 90litres
    • Front tyres205 x 14
    • Rear tyres205 x 14
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater coupé
    • Length4470mm
    • Width1665mm
    • Height1282mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1401mm
    • Rear track1417mm
    • Weight1300kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed242km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
