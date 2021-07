President's Welcome Message

Dr. Charles Siow

Greetings from Singapore. Great to be part of the global network of FOCs. Our club started in 1999, we have 225 members and we are managed by a team of passionate members. We have a close-knit membership, and we are proud to be part of the Ferrari family. Owning a Ferrari brought us together, but the friendships made through the club is the reason for us to stay loyal and dedicated to Ferrari. We are keen to develop friendships with other FOCs, and feel free to reach out to us.