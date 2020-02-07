Six wins and three pole positions for Schumacher, plus five second places and eight places on the third place

Results also thanks to Eddie Irvine, for a total of 133 points in the Constructors’ Championship: the Scuderia Ferrari was back at the top of Formula 1, but it wasn’t enough. In 1998 slicks were replaced by grooved tyres and the F300 was completely new regarding chassis, aerodynamics, longitudinal gearbox in titanium-carbon-fibre, suspension and engine electronics. The car had benefitted from an intense exchange between chassis engineers, the men working in aerodynamics and with the engine under the same roof. The team from Maranello arrived at the last race in Suzuka with Schumacher fighting for the title with Mika Hakkinen and his McLaren-Mercedes. Despite the pole position the German driver had to start from the back, because on a second formation lap the single-seaters engine had stalled. While he managed to race up to third position in the field he had a tyre failure, which put an end to the dreams about the Drivers’ title. Hakkinen won the race and the title with 14 points on Schumacher.