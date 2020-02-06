A year of transition

A year of transition for the Scuderia Ferrari, competing with the last models with front engine and rear traction. Some new rules changed the competition and the 500 Miles from Indianapolis were not part of the World Championship anymore. Cooper dominated the races, but now Ferrari had Phil Hill, Wolfgang von Trips, Richie Ginther, Cliff Allison and Willy Mairesse, who won the first three places at the race in Monza, due to the new rear engine, starting point of the new 246 P and the 156 used in Formula 2.