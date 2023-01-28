Vasseur on his first few weeks with Ferrari

Frédéric Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal and General Manager started work in Maranello on 9th January. Since then, he has embarked on a full immersion in the world of the Prancing Horse, focussing on getting to know the team personnel and the dynamic of the working environment.

Earlier this week, Fred met the world’s media and gave his first interview to the Ferrari website. You can find it here and among the main topics were his first days in the new role, his initial impressions of the team, the aims for this coming season and his relationship with the two drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.