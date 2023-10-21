Sprint Shootout: Charles second Carlos sixth

It’s time for the Sprint Shootout at the United States Grand Prix. At the Circuit of the Americas the air temperature is 32 degrees and the track is at 38.

SQ1. As per the regulations, all drivers must use the Medium tyre. The Ferrari pair opt for new ones. Charles begins with a 1’36”302, Carlos a 1’36”322 before they improve to 1’35”999 and 1’36”268 respectively.

SQ2. The cars go back out on new Mediums. Charles stops the clocks in 1’35”385, Carlos posts a 1’35”542 and they both go through to the final phase.

SQ3. For the top-ten battle, the cars run Soft tyres, but with limited time available, the drivers only get one real run. Charles manages a 1’34”593, which secures him second place, just 55 thousandths off Max Verstappen. Carlos is sixth in 1’34”939.