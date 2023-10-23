Carlos on the podium, Charles’ SF-23 disqualified

The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc took the chequered flag at the end of the United States Grand Prix in fourth and sixth places. However, following scrutineering, the Monegasque’s car and that of second placed Lewis Hamilton were found to have planks that had worn more than permitted in the regulations and therefore both drivers were disqualified.

Charles, who had already suffered the consequences of a poor strategy choice, therefore scored no points, while Carlos moved up one place as a result of Hamilton’s disqualification, to be classified third. It meant that Ferrari actually closed the gap slightly to second placed Mercedes in the Constructor’s championship.