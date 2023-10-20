Free practice: Charles second, Carlos eighth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and eighth fastest respectively in the only free practice session for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

49 laps. Charles and Carlos began the session on Hard tyres, setting times of 1’38”224 and 1’38”530. They then pitted before going out again on the same sets of tyres, Sainz getting down to 1’37”942. Towards the end of the hour, both SF-23s were fitted with the Soft tyres, Charles and Carlos setting their best times of 1’36”068 and 1’36”533 respectively, the Spaniard losing about three tenths in the final sector. He completed 23 laps, while Leclerc did 24.