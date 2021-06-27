Carlos sixth, Charles seventh

Scuderia Ferrari ended the first of two races to be run in Austria, the Styrian Grand Prix with a sixth and a seventh place, both drivers fighting back to deliver a strong performance.

Two recoveries. Carlos started on Medium tyres and drove a solid race that saw him climb from 12th on the grid to sixth at the flag, not far behind Lando Norris. Charles finished seventh, having had to stop for a new nose at the end of the opening lap after a coming-together with Pierre Gasly. The championship now stays put in Spielberg for a second race next Sunday, the Austrian Grand Prix.