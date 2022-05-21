Free practice 3: Charles and Carlos first and fifth

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and fifth fastest in the third and final free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, the last hour of preparation prior to qualifying at 4pm.

46 laps. Both F1-75s ran Soft tyres for the entire 60 minutes available, with the drivers doing qualifying simulations as well as running with a heavier fuel load in race trim. Charles stopped the clocks in 1’19”772, while Carlos posted a 1’20”129. Both drivers completed 23 laps each.