In Singapore for a night time spectacular

The Formula 1 World Championship now moves on to the second consecutive street circuit. After the very high speed Baku track, Scuderia Ferrari HP and the other teams are in Singapore, the city-state a short distance from Malaysia. The Marina Bay Circuit, a more conventional track than the one in Azerbaijan, first hosted a Grand Prix way back in 2008, at the time the first and only night race on the calendar. It is one of the most popular events of the year, with a great atmosphere and a spectacular show.



The circuit. Prior to last year’s race, the track was shortened, with the particularly slow section from turn 16 to 19 turned into a long straight which opens up the possibility for overtaking. It is 4.940 kilometres long, with 19 corners and four DRS zones, the last of these from turns 14 to 16 new for this weekend. The lap starts with a tight and demanding section before the cars tackle the first long straight where the DRS can be used down to turn 7, one of the best overtaking opportunities. The drivers then have to deal with what is probably the most demanding section in turns 11, 12 and 13 where it’s difficult for two cars to run side by side. The third sector features two long straights that can be the scene of more battles. Then it’s hard on the brakes for the last chicane and the long left-hander that leads back to the start-finish line.



Weather and tyres. This weekend’s Grand Prix is physically very demanding for the drivers, whatever the weather. Even though it’s run at night, the drivers can still lose up to 3 kilos in weight over the race distance because of the very high humidity and hot temperatures. Added to that, the occasional tropical downpour can put in an appearance, although usually in the early afternoon, prior to the track sessions.



Strategy. In terms of strategy, as always on a street circuit, track position is everything, which means it is usually a one-stop race. The standard race plan involves starting on the Medium tyre before pitting around lap 30 to switch to Hards and run to the chequered flag. Nevertheless, it’s always good to have a set of Soft tyres available, in the event that a late Safety Car allows for a pit stop to be made losing half the usual time. In fact, the Safety Car has put in an appearance in all the last seven races at the Marina Bay Circuit, which means the drivers and strategists must be on their toes, ready to grab any opportunity that might present itself. It happened in fact in last year’s race, Carlos Sainz, having started from pole, showed great clarity of thought and held his nerve, to keep the lead over pursuers on fresher tyres, to take an unforgettable win. This Sunday, Carlos will be celebrating his 200th Grand Prix appearance, his 82nd with Ferrari.



Still in Europe. A unique feature of the Singapore race is that once the team personnel land at Changi Airport, they stay on European time rather than move their clocks forward by the six hours that separate Singapore and most of Europe, meaning that personnel go to bed just as the sun is about to rise. The alarm clocks ring at around local lunchtime, after which their day runs to European time as this eliminates jet lag and limits fatigue. It is also convenient for those back in Maranello, because there is hardly any difference in the regular working hours for those at the track and their colleagues in the Remote Garage.



Programme. The unusual timetable actually means that the Singapore Grand Prix runs to the usual format with three free practice sessions – FP1 and FP2 on Friday at 17.30 and 21.00 local time (11.30 and 15.00 CEST); FP3 on Saturday a 17.30 (11.30 CEST) followed by qualifying later that evening at 21.00 (15 CEST). The 62 lap race gets underway on Sunday at 20.00.

Last weekend’s race did not produce the result we were hoping for, which in itself is proof that we are currently very much on the pace, at a time when Formula 1 is putting on a great show with very little to choose between the top four teams of the moment. We want to maintain this strong form in Singapore, another demanding street circuit. Both our drivers like it, indeed one of them won here last year. We would like to do that again, continuing to work well as a team, as we have done in recent races. We have seen in the last two Grands Prix how important is tyre management and Singapore will be the third consecutive weekend where we will have the same three softest compounds in the range, so we should have a better understanding of them, even if every track is different. Of course, qualifying takes on great importance at the Marina Bay track and we are well prepared for it, so I’m sure we can give all our opponents a hard time.

Fred Vasseur

Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari HP