Quali recap: Carlos on pole again, Charles third

It’s 8 at night, the air temp is 30 degrees, the track is at 35. Qualifying is underway for the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on Soft tyres, with Leclerc momentarily quickest in 1’32”523, while Sainz laps in 1’32”965. They both improve on the second run: the Spaniard in 1’32”339 and the Monegasque in 1’32”406. They pit for new Softs because the track is evolving as expected and they are going quicker, but Lance Stroll has a big crash bringing out the Red Flag. The order is set and the Ferrari duo make the cut to the next phase in seventh and tenth places.

Q2. The Ferraris take to the track on Soft tyres they had already used in Q1. Carlos posts a 1’31”893, while Charles stops the clocks in 1’32”150. They pit for new tyres with the Spaniard setting the fastest time in 1’31”439 and Charles also gets through to Q3 having had to lift off because of a yellow flag, posting a 1’32”012.

Q3. Both drivers have two sets of new Soft tyres available. Carlos does a 1’31”170 on his first run, Charles a 1’31”421. They go quicker still, with Sainz the only one to go under the 1 minute 31second barrier to take pole in 1’30”984. Charles is third in 1’31”063, just seven thousandths off second placed George Russell.