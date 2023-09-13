The championship puts on its evening attire: it's time for Singapore

1. The climatic conditions make the Singapore race one of the most demanding. How does the team deal with this event?

The weather in Singapore in September is quite extreme, given that it is in the Southwest Monsoon season, with very high humidity and frequent rain. Daily temperatures can vary from 27°C to 31°C, with humidity levels above 80%. As a company, Ferrari always puts the health of its workforce first, through its Formula Benessere (Formula Wellbeing) programme, which includes annual health checks, promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging physical activity, therefore we believe that all team members will be able to cope with the conditions without any difficulty.



2. The Singapore timetable is unusual in that the track day runs on European time, whereas in Japan, the weekend will operate on conventional local time. What advice do you offer the team to ensure performance doesn’t suffer?

Singapore is unusual, with a night time schedule running pretty much to European time, but then in Japan it’s more conventional, with daytime track action and so the time difference is felt even more. We advise gradually adjusting sleep patterns in the days prior to the trip, moving one’s bedtime and meal times closer to those of the destination country. It’s important to drink a lot of water, because dehydration can compound the effect of jetlag, while alcohol and coffee are definitely not a good idea as they can disturb sleep. We also suggest taking power naps of between 20 to 30 minutes which can boost one’s energy level when needed. In addition, you should avoid the use of smartphones, TV or other light-emitting devices in the hour before going to sleep as the white light can suppress the production of melatonin. To tackle the heat and humidity, it’s always best to maintain a good hydro-saline intake and to eat light meals. On this latter point, the catering team at the track has worked with us to come up with a specially formulated menu.



3. What are the most frequent problems you team doctors have to deal with in Singapore?

The most common complaints are the usual musculoskeletal pain, for example, aching muscles, lumbago, neck pain, which at this race can be aggravated by the powerful air conditioning in use, after people have sweated a lot. The aircon can also cause respiratory problems, such as colds and flu symptoms, and have an effect on digestion, with gastroenteritis and constipation. The sleep cycle can also be disturbed by the long journey, the environment and food purchased outside the track that might not have been prepared very hygienically. That’s why a doctor and a physio attend every Grand Prix with the Scuderia.



