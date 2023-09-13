The championship puts on its evening attire: it's time for Singapore

With the European leg of the season completed, Formula 1 now heads for Asia, which provides the backdrop to the next two races, before heading for Qatar in the Middle East at the start of October. The action starts this week in Singapore, before moving to Japan the following weekend. The Marina Bay circuit in the city state that borders Malaysia is now something of a modern classic on the calendar. It was first held in 2008, when it was the very first race run entirely at night, since when it has been a permanent fixture apart from 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic led to its cancellation.
A faster layout. The Singapore track almost always produces exciting racing, but because of its twisty layout, overtaking has always been very difficult and the many Safety Car appearances mean that the race has sometimes gone to the two hour time limit before the full race distance has been completed. There was only one real overtaking opportunity at the end of the straight in the first sector. However, for this year, the section between turns 16 and 19 has been radically modified, with these four corners replaced with an additional straight where overtaking should be possible. The change has shortened the track’s overall length to 4.940 kilometres, so the race will be run over 62 laps rather than the previous 61. However, lap times should be between 12 and 15 seconds quicker, making it less likely for the race to end before going the full distance.
Brakes and cooling. Even with the quicker layout, Singapore is still a high downforce track and the cars have to withstand extreme conditions when it comes to cooling of components, starting with the internal combustion engine, even if it is only used at its maximum for just over 50% of the lap. The braking system also comes under a lot of stress, given it is required for almost 20 seconds per lap. The race gets underway on Sunday at 20 local time, 14 CET.
Video: a lap of the Marina Bay Circuit with Carlos
We go racing again at a circuit that could not be more different to Monza. The Marina Bay track requires a high level of aerodynamic downforce, a particularly efficient car in terms of traction and one that is well balanced, to give the drivers the confidence required to race between the walls in Singapore. Like all street circuits, the driver can really make a big difference here. We have done plenty of preparation work in the simulator and now the key will be for Carlos and Charles to do as many laps as possible in free practice, to extract all the potential from the SF-23. In Monza, we had a really exciting and positive race and we want to continue that trend this weekend in Singapore, aiming to once again pick up plenty of points.
Frédéric Vasseur
Team Principal
Ferrari Stats
GP entered 1065
Seasons in F1 74
Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)
Wins 242 (22.70%)
Pole positions 245 (22.98%)
Fastest race laps 259 (24.30%)
Total podiums 802 (25.08%)
Ferrari Stats Singapore GP
GP entered 13
Debut 2008 (F. Massa 13th; K. Räikkönen 15th)
Wins 3 (23.08%)
Pole positions 6 (46.15%)
Fastest race laps 2 (15.38%)
Total podiums 10 (25.64%)
Three questions to...
|
FRED FERNANDO, HEALTH MANAGER
|
1. The climatic conditions make the Singapore race one of the most demanding. How does the team deal with this event?
Singapore Grand Prix: facts & figures
|
1. The number of Olympic gold medals won by Singapore. A large number of the population is involved in sport with around 60% of persons under 50 taking part in at least one discipline. However, with such a small population, international sporting success is rare. The only Olympic gold medal was won at Rio de Janeiro by Joseph Schooling in the 100 metres butterfly swim. The country has four other medals: two silver in table tennis and weight lifting and two bronze, both at table tennis.