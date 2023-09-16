Free Practice 3: Carlos heads the field, Charles fifth

In the third free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz was again fastest of all, while Charles Leclerc set the fifth quickest lap.

48 laps. Carlos and Charles started work on the Medium tyre, setting times of 1’35”015 and 1’35”418 respectively. The Spaniard improved to 1’33”778 and 1’33”195, while the Monegasque managed a 1’34”095 and then 1’33”663. They then pitted for fuel to do some runs in race trim, as well as running the Soft compound tyres on the SF-23 to simulate qualifying. On this tyre, Sainz was quickest in 1’32”065 and Leclerc did a 1’32”381. Carlos did 23 laps, Charles 25.