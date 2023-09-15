Free practice 1: Charles and Carlos first and second

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz topped the time sheet at the end of the first practice session on the new layout at the Marina Bay circuit. The Scuderia focussed on getting the drivers to do as much running as possible to reacquaint themselves with driving in between the barriers, working mainly in qualifying trim.

49 laps. Both drivers started on the Hard tyre, with Charles lapping in 1’35”133 and Carlos in 1’35”593. They then switched to the Softs posting times of 1’33”350 and 1’33”944, the Spaniard improving to 1’33”428. In the final minutes both drivers reverted to the set of Hard tyres they used at the start, running with a higher fuel load.