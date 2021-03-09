Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and Giorgio Armani sign a partnership of style and excellence

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow will wear Giorgio Armani clothing for all its off-track activities, as the Maranello team signs a multi-year partnership with Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

At official events, drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, along with Scuderia management will wear a range of Giorgio Armani navy blue garments and accessories.

The dynamism of the Emporio Armani style will be a feature of the travelwear range, again in navy blue tones, that all team members will wear on their journeys, which every year takes them around the world to compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The pursuit of excellence and attention to detail are values shared by Ferrari and Giorgio Armani, symbols and champions both. Particular attention has been paid to the choice of materials, especially for the travelwear, which must be comfortable to wear on very long trips when the weather at departure and arrival points can vary significantly.





Giorgio Armani

"Today, more than ever, we need to find a way to promote Italian excellence in a dialogue between different areas and disciplines. Ferrari is recognised around the world as a symbol of Italy and I am proud of this collaboration. I have come up with an elegant wardrobe for the drivers, which is suitable for their travels in the hope that we can all be on the move again soon and that, all together, we are ready for our country’s recovery."





John Elkann Ferrari President

"Armani is synonymous with Italian style and elegance: we share the same pride in representing our country around the world. As from today, Scuderia Ferrari and Giorgio Armani join forces to be strong together and not just on the race track."