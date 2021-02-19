Seven days to go to the on-line 2021 Team Launch

There’s exactly a week to go until the Scuderia Ferrari 2021 launch event. This season, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz make up the team’s youngest driver pairing since 1968. Because of the on-going pandemic, the event will take place on-line and can be watched through the Scuderia’s social media channels.

The event gets underway at 14 CET on Friday, 26th February and can be seen by going to the link SF21.ferrari.com or through Scuderia Ferrari’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Following on from this team launch, on 10th March, there will be a presentation, also on line, of the SF21 car that Leclerc and Sainz will drive during the 2021 season, starting with the opening round in Bahrain in late March.



