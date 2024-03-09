Race recap: Charles a great third, Oliver an unbelievable seventh

The race is on at the Jeddah Corniche. Air temperature is 25 degrees, while the track is at 31.

Start. Off the line, Charles and Oliver maintain their second and 11th places.

Lap 3. Sergio Perez passes Charles for second place.

Lap 7. Lance Stroll is in the barriers. Safety Car. The majority of drivers pit, but Charles is unable to pass Perez because of traffic in the pit lane. Both Ferraris switch onto the Hard tyre (Leclerc from the Medium, Bearman from the Soft). Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg stay out, so Charles is fifth and Oliver 12th (effectively in the points because of cars yet to pit).

Lap 10. Oliver passes Yuki Tsunoda and two laps later he dispenses with Guanyu Zhou and is now tenth.

Lap 15. Charles passes Hamilton for fourth.

Lap 21. Oliver passes Hulkenberg to move up to ninth.

Lap 27. Charles passes Norris for third.

Lap 37. Hamilton and Norris pit, promoting Oliver to seventh.

Finish. No changes in the order, but Charles picks up the extra point for fastest lap. Oliver is a brilliant seventh on his debut. Bravissimo!