Free practice 3: Charles second, Oliver tenth

Free practice sessions are by definition the least important on a race weekend, but the third hour in Saudi Arabia will be one for the Scrap Book for Oliver Bearman. The Englishman got a late call to replace Carlos Sainz, who has appendicitis. The Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy youngster proved up to the task, setting the tenth fastest time, while Charles Leclerc was second.

38 laps. Bearman was straight out on track to get to grips with the SF-24 and the Jeddah Corniche circuit, after securing pole position here in Formula 2 yesterday. He has pulled out of the rest of the F2 weekend. His times gradually improved on the Medium tyres getting down to a 1’30”277 in his first run.



Charles was in less of a rush and went out a few minutes into the session, also on the Medium compound, setting a time of 1’29”205. With 16 minutes remaining, the session was red flagged after Guanyu Zhou crashed and when it resumed, Charles and Ollie went out on Soft tyres for a qualifying simulation. Leclerc, who completed 16 laps, set a best time of 1’28”608 and Bearman’s best time from 22 laps was a 1’29”306.