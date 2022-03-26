Free Practice 3: Charles first, Carlos fourth

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and fourth fastest respectively in the third free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

44 laps. The two F1-75s first went out on Soft tyres: Carlos did a 1’31”011 and Charles stopped the clocks in 1’31”052. Both drivers improved on their second run, the Monegasque getting down to 1’30”139 and the Spaniard doing a 1’30”671 and finally a 1’30”323 on his third flying lap. The team then switched to long run work to make up for the time lost yesterday when the two cars ended up in the barriers. For the final part of the session, the drivers tackled qualifying simulations, with Charles doing a 1’29”879 and Carlos a 1’30”009. In the closing moments, Leclerc went for one more lap on used Softs, setting the fastest time of 1’29”735.



Programme. Qualifying takes place at 20 local (18 CET).

