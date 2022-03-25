Free practice 1: Charles first, Carlos fourth

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and fourth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

31 laps. The two F1-75 cars stayed in the garage at the beginning of the session, until other cars began to produce a clean line through the large amount of sand blown onto the track. Just as Charles and Carlos were about to leave the pits, the red flag came out after Lando Norris’ McLaren had knocked some debris onto the track. This meant the Ferrari duo did not start running until 20 minutes into the session, both of them opting for the Hard tyres before switching to the Softs for the final 15 minutes. With this compound they set their best times – 1’30”772 for the Monegasque to top the time sheet and 1’31”139 for the Spaniard. Leclerc did 17 laps in total, Sainz 14.

Programme. The second free practice session starts at 20.00.