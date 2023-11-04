Sprint recap: Charles fifth, Carlos eighth

At Interlagos, it’s time for the final Sprint of the season. The air temperature is 28 degrees and the track is at 54. Charles and Carlos line up in seventh and ninth places on the grid, the cars fitted with used Soft tyres, just like all the other drivers in the top ten, apart from Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo.

Start. Both Ferraris make up a place on Oscar Piastri.

Lap 10. A spectacular battle as Carlos, Ricciardo and Piastri swap places back and forth for eighth place and the Spaniard holds them off.

Lap 20. Charles has better pace than Lewis Hamilton, he catches the Englishman and passes him for fifth place.

Finish. It ends like this, with Leclerc fifth at the chequered flag and Carlos eighth. Ferrari drops two points to Mercedes in the battle for second in the Constructors’ classification.