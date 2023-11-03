Free practice: Carlos quickest, Charles second

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc topped the time sheet in that order at the end of the only free practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Ferrari duo were in a small group of drivers who tried the Soft tyres.

62 laps. Charles and Carlos started off on the Hard compound, initially setting times of 1’13”682 and 1’13”770. They stayed with the same sets of tyres as they took on a heavier fuel load to simulate race conditions. Towards the end, they fitted Soft tyres on which they set their best times, Sainz completing 30 laps, the quickest in 1’11”732 and Leclerc running 32 laps, the best being a 1’11”840.