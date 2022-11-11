Quali recap: Carlos fifth, Charles tenth

Temperature: air 19°; track 24°

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on Intermediate tyres as the rain arrives at Interlagos. The Monegasque laps in 1’19”191 and then 1’18”723, with Carlos posting times of 1’21”574, then 1’18”888. As the track is drying, it’s time for the Soft tyres. Carlos does a 1’14”680 and Charles a 1’14” 486 with both of them going through to Q2.

Q2. Both Ferraris go out on used Soft rubber. Carlos laps in 1’11”910 and Charles in 1’12:197. Leclerc improves to 1’11”824 and Sainz to 1”11”804. The Spaniard pits while Leclerc gets down to 1’11”546. They both switch to new Softs and although the rain returns they improve, getting to Q3 with a 1’10”890 from Carlos and a 1’10”950 for Charles.

Q3. Charles goes out on Intermediates, Carlos on Softs. The Monegasque pits to take on slicks, while Carlos posts a time of 1’12”357. As Charles is about to start his quick lap, the red flag comes out after George Russell crashes and the rain intensifies. It means that the Kevin Magnussen secures pole position for tomorrow’s Sprint in his Ferrari-powered Haas. Carlos will start from fifth and Charles from tenth.