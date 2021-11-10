The last of a trio of American rounds and the final Sprint Qualifying of the season

Just a few days after the Mexico City Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow has moved to another famous city in the Americas, for the first São Paulo Grand Prix. The name is new, but the track that hosts the 19th round of the season is a classic: the José Carlos Pace circuit in Interlagos, named after the Brazilian who actually won here in 1975. It has already hosted the Brazilian Grand Prix 37 times and is the most visited track outside Europe after Montreal, the venue for 40 Canadian Grands Prix.

Last Sprint Qualifying. Yet again, after Silverstone and Monza, it is a circuit with a long history that hosts the Sprint Qualifying event for the final time this year, which means the timetable is very different to the usual one. Qualifying, to set the grid for Saturday’s Sprint Qualifying will take place on Friday at 16 local (20 CET) after just one hour of free practice to set up the cars at 12.30 (16.30 CET).



24 laps. Saturday sees a final hour of free practice at 12 (16 CET) and then a 24 lap race, equivalent to around 100 kilometres, gets underway at 16.30 (20.30 CET) to decide the grid for Sunday’s race. The top three finishers score, 3, 2 and 1 point respectively. The São Paulo Grand Prix begins at 14 (18 CET) on Sunday.



Difficult but popular. Interlagos is a medium-to-high downforce circuit, mainly due to its slower middle sector that has two low speed corners. However, engine power is also important as the first and third sectors have straights and flat out corners. Overtaking is definitely on the cards, which makes it popular with the drivers, even if they are well aware that it can be tricky, partly because of the bumpy nature of the track, which is built on soft clay soil. The races here are often spectacular with overtaking possible at the first corner and braking into the third turn where the DRS can be activated. Overtaking is even possible in the slower part but it’s not for the fainthearted. The weather can make life complicated and sudden downpours have been known to turn the outcome of a race on its head. That could well be the case this weekend, as rain is forecast for every day.





Ferrari Stats



GP entered 1026

Seasons in F1 72

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 238 (23.20%)

Pole positions 230 (22.42%)

Fastest laps 254 (24.76%)

Total podiums 777 (25.24%)





Ferrari Stats GP in Brazil

GP entered 47



Debut 1973 (A. Merzario 4th; J. Ickx 5th)

Wins 11 (23,40%)

Pole positions 7 (14.89%)

Fastest laps 7 (14,89%)

Total podiums 31 (21,98%)





Grands Prix in Brazil: facts & figures