Free Practice 1: Charles fourth, Carlos seventh

In the first free practice session for the Russian Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow set the fourth fastest time with Charles Leclerc and the seventh with Carlos Sainz.

Split workload. The drivers worked on different programmes: Charles completed 22 laps working on race preparation, given that he will have to start from the back of the grid. Carlos had a more usual programme, starting on the Hard tyres before switching to Softs in the middle of the session, running a total of 25 laps. Both drivers set their best time on the Soft compound: Charles stopped the clocks in 1’35”117, while Carlos posted a 1’35”811.



Programme. The cars will be back on track for the second free practice session at 15 local (14 CET.) The final hour of practice starts tomorrow at 12, followed by qualifying at 15, while the Russian Grand Prix begins at the same time on Sunday.

