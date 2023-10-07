Sprint Shootout recap: Carlos and Charles on the third row

The first part of the qualifying session to decide the grid for the start of the Sprint race is preceded by a ten minute mini familiarisation session to allow drivers to assess modifications made to the track at turns 12 and 13. Air temperature is 37 degrees, the track is at 41.

SQ1. In the first part, all drivers go out on new Medium tyres. They run continuously and Carlos posts a time of 1’25”872, to go fifth fastest. Charles has one lap time cancelled before going 11th fastest in 1’26”266.

SQ2. Medium tyres once again for this phase. Charles’ time of 1’26”110 is cancelled for exceeding track limits, with Carlos setting a time of 1’26”048. The Monegasque goes again and laps in 1’25”538, Sainz has a 1’26”048 cancelled, before posting a 1’25”433 for seventh place. Leclerc also makes the cut, sixth in 1’25”367.

SQ3. Soft tyres for the decisive phase to set the top ten place on the grid for the Sprint. Charles has a 1’25”131 cancelled and Carlos sets a time of 1’26”961. They keep going with the Spaniard sixth fastest with a 1’25”155, while Leclerc is seventh in 1’25”247. After the session, Carlos is promoted to fifth and Charles to sixth, as Fernando Alonso’s time is cancelled.