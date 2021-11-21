Race recap: Carlos seventh, Charles eight

Weather : air 27°; track 29°.



Start. Carlos did not have a perfect getaway on the Medium tyres, losing two places after the start to Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon, so that he is seventh. Charles stays in 13th place.

Lap 6. Charles passes Kimi Räikkönen for 12th.

Lap 8. Sergio Perez passes Carlos.

Lap 13. Pierre Gasly pits to change tyres, so Sainz is up to seventh and Leclerc tenth.

Lap 15. Valtteri Bottas passes Carlos, who is now eighth.

Lap 19. Perez pits, Sainz is seventh, Leclerc ninth.

Lap 23. Fernando Alonso also pits and the Ferrari pair make up another place.

Lap 24. Ocon comes in. Carlos is fifth, with Charles right behin.

Lap 25. Pit stop for Lando Norris. Sainz fourth, Leclerc fifth.

Lap 27. Charles is passed by Alonso and Perez and then pits to change tyres right behind Carlos. Both take on Hards. A 2.2 stop for the Spaniard, 2.4 for the Monegasque. The Ferraris are tenth and 13th.

Lap 30. Räikkönen pits and Leclerc goes up to 12th.

Lap 34. Bottas has a puncture, allowing the Ferraris up to ninth and 11th.

Lap 35. Tsunoda pits, Leclerc is tenth.

Lap 36. Stop for Gasly, the Ferraris are eighth and ninth.

Lap 49. Norris makes a late second stop because of a puncture and finishes behind the Ferraris. Carlos is seventh and Charles is eighth.

Chequered flag. The Scuderia extends its lead over McLaren by eight points, so the gap is now 39.5.