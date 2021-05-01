Free practice 3: Charles sixth and Carlos seventh

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished the final hour of free practice in sixth and seventh places respectively. They will be back on track at the International Algarve Circuit for qualifying at 15 local (16 CET) to decide the grid positions for the Portuguese Grand Prix that starts tomorrow at 15 (16 CET.)

Soft tyres. The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers both spent the whole session on the Soft tyres. Charles did 23 laps, the best being a 1’19”001, while Carlos did one more, the quickest in 1’19”050.