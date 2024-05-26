Race recap: Charles wins, Carlos third

It’s time for the Monaco Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc is on pole, Carlos starts from third on the grid. The air temperature is 21 degrees, the track is at 48.

Start. Charles keeps the lead off the line, while Oscar Piastri and Carlos touch, and the Ferrari picks up a puncture. Further back, Kevin Magnussen hits Sergio Perez and it’s a red flag.

Second start. The drivers line up in their original grid positions having changed tyres, 45 minutes after the first start. Ferrari and McLaren are now on Hards which should allow them to race to the end and the leading positions never change.

Half-distance. By lap 39, the top ten positions have not changed with Charles leading from Piastri, Carlos and Lando Norris.

Finish. For Ferrari, the race is wonderfully boring! Charles wins the Monaco Grand Prix, the first Monegasque to do so since the start of the World Championship.