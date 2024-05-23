Charles: “Here, the driver still makes a difference”

Charles Leclerc is determined to end his jinx at this his home race, where he has never even managed to finish on the podium. “But now, finishing in the top three is no longer enough and I will give it my all to win,” he said during today’s FIA press conference.

Qualifying the key. To win in Monaco, it’s vital to start at the front end of the grid, preferably on pole position. “With these cars, overtaking is increasingly more difficult, so I expect it will be a very close fight for the number one slot on Saturday. So far this season, we have never managed to be quickest in qualifying, but I think this is a track where the driver can still make a difference and find a few hundredths that could mean getting pole.”

The secrets of the track. Charles knows what it takes to be on top on Saturday in Monaco, as he has twice been on pole, in 2021 and 2022, at the 3.337 kilometre long track through the streets of the Principality. “The key is to do as many laps as possible as you would do at a kart track, gradually getting more and more confident until you get to a point where you can tackle some of the corners almost on autopilot. That’s when you and the car are at maximum potential and you can produce that flat-out lap to be ahead of everyone. It’s very important to get a good start to the weekend in Friday’s free practice.”