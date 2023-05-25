Carlos: “I always have a good feeling in Monte Carlo”

“I always have a good feeling in Monaco. For the past two years, I’ve finished second, so it’s just a case of going one better,” joked Carlos Sainz when he faced the media in the Monaco Grand Prix paddock. The Spaniard loves the Principality circuit and is keen to get out on track. “In previous seasons, the team has always been strong here and now I want to get in the cockpit to see if that will also be the case with the SF-23. Of course, another team has to be favourite, but this season, we have always been pretty competitive on Saturdays.”

Preparation. Last week, Carlos prepared for Monaco in the simulator. “I definitely would have liked to race in Imola, but unfortunately, cancelling the race was the only option given the level of devastation in Romagna. With news of the cancellation coming on Wednesday, in Maranello, we immediately started preparing for this weekend, where the smallest detail can make the difference.” Carlos also downplayed the aftermath of the knock he took in the charity World Stars Football Match played in Monaco on Tuesday night. “It was just a bump. I took some painkillers and I’m absolutely ready to get in the car. The only way I’d miss this race is if I was run over by a truck!”