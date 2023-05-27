Free practice 3: Carlos fourth, Charles seventh

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fourth and seventh fastest in the third and final free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix.

39 laps. . Both drivers ran two sets of Softs in this session as they gradually upped the pace to feel comfortable with getting as close as possible to the barriers around the streets of the Principality. On his first set, Leclerc did a 1’13”475 while Sainz lapped in 1’13”379. On the second set, Carlos improved to 1’13”261, while Charles was unable to do a competitive time as the red flags came out after Lewis Hamilton crashed at turn 5. Sainz completed 20 laps, Leclerc 19.