Free practice 2: Charles second, Carlos third

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest in the second free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix.

55 laps. At the start of the session, the two SF-23s went out on Hard tyres, with Carlos lapping in 1’13”808, while Charles stopped the clocks in 1’13”823. After completing 12 and 14 laps respectively, they both switched to Softs for a qualifying simulation, with Charles posting a time of 1’12”527 and Carlos doing a 1’12”569, but the Spaniard then ended up in the barriers at the second chicane at the swimming pool, which brought out the red flags. After the restart, no one improved their times. Charles did 33 laps, Carlos 22.