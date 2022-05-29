Race recap: Sainz second, Leclerc fourth

Ten minutes before the start, heavy rain hits the track. Temperature: air 23° track 31°.

The start is delayed by 10 minutes. All the teams are instructed to fit Extreme Wet tyres, but then the entire start procedure is halted. Also partly because not all the teams would be able to fit the required tyres.

A formation lap gets underway, with a 16-minute delay behind the Safety Car, followed by a second one, but the rain intensifies and the race is stopped. At 15.22 the race has yet to start.

The race starts at 16.05 behind the Safety Car: race distance shortened to 77 laps, 256.949 km. The two Ferraris lead the field.

Lap 18. Leclerc pits for Intermediates, rejoining third behind Perez. Max Verstappen also pits.

Lap 22. Both Ferrari drivers pit again in a double-stack for Hard slicks. They are second and fourth, each behind a Red Bull: Perez leads, Verstappen is third.

Lap 26. Mick Schumacher has a huge crash at the swimming pool, but he is fine.

Lap 30. Red flag, as the barriers need to be repaired.

Lap 32. The race resumes with Ferrari second and fourth on Hard tyres, while the Red Bulls are on Mediums.

Lap 64. The order remains unchanged, so Perez wins from Sainz, Verstappen and Leclerc. Not the hoped-for result.